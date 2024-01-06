Guenther was recalled from AHL Tucson on Saturday, per CapFriendly.com.

Guenther played 33 games with the Coyotes last season as a 19-year-old, scoring six times while adding nine assists. The Coyotes assigned him to the AHL before the start of the 2023-24 season and he has been a scoring star, tallying 10 goals while adding 18 assists in 29 games. Guenther is slated to start on the second line, alongside Jack McBain and Matias Maccelli, as well as seeing first unit power-play time. versus Winnipeg.