Guenther scored a goal on four shots, dished three assists and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Guenther celebrated his 21st birthday in style by factoring in on all of the Coyotes' goals. He was steady but not splashy over the previous month, posting 10 points over his last 14 games before Wednesday's career-best game. The winger is up to 15 tallies, 16 assists, 110 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 42 appearances.