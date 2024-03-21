Guenther notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Guenther helped out on John Leonard's third-period tally. This was Guenther's fourth point over the last five games. The winger is up to 10 goals, 11 assists, 75 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 32 appearances, a step up from the 15 points in 33 contests he had as a rookie a year ago. Guenther should continue to see middle-six minutes and power-play usage for the remainder of the season.