Guenther registered a pair of assists and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Guenther set up a Lawson Crouse power-play goal and also helped out on Nick Bjugstad's tally, both coming in the second period. This was the first multi-point effort of Guenther's young career. The 19-year-old winger hasn't looked out of place in the NHL, racking up two goals, three assists, 10 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through seven contests. He could still improve on his shot volume, but his skill on offense is already shining through.