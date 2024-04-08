Guenther scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Guenther's third-period tally was the game-winner as the Coyotes ran away with the contest. The 20-year-old winger has three goals and two assists over his last six outings while seeing consistent middle-six minutes in that span. He's up to 14 goals, 13 helpers, 102 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-2 rating through 40 appearances this season.