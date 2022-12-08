Guenther was loaned to the Canadian World Junior team Thursday.

Guenther is expected to take on a leading role for Team Canada, as he has three goals and 11 points in 21 games with the Coyotes. Guenther was selected ninth overall in the 2021 Draft and had 45 goals and 91 points in 59 games for WHL Edmonton last season, before chipping in with 13 goals and 21 points in 16 playoff games.