Guenther scored a goal on seven shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Guenther's goal at 7:53 of the third period ultimately forced overtime. It came just 1:10 after Travis Boyd cut the deficit to a goal. Guenther has two of his five tallies this season in the last four games. The 19-year-old winger is up to 14 points, 43 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-6 rating through 27 contests as a rookie. He should continue to see middle-six minutes, and his power-play role on the second unit could draw some interest from fantasy managers in deep redraft formats.