Guenther provided a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Guenther helped out on a Lawson Crouse goal in the second period. In eight games this season, Guenther has two goals and four assists, with four of his points coming on the power play. The winger has added 12 shots on net and a minus-7 rating, but those solid scoring numbers could make it tough for the Coyotes to send him back to junior hockey. If he plays in two more games, his entry-level contract will officially activate.