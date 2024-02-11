Guenther scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Guenther earned his third multi-point effort of the season in this contest. He scored late in the second period and set up a Juuso Valimaki tally in the third. Guenther is up to four goals, five assists, three power-play points, 27 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 13 outings this season. While he's been listed on the fourth-line, his role has been most similar to a middle-six winger, especially since he's also seeing power-play usage.