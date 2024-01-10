Guenther scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Guenther has hit the ground running since his recall, posting three points, eight shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over two contests. The 20-year-old's stay in the NHL was expected to be a short one, but he's at least making the decision to send him back to AHL Tucson a tough one. Guenther should continue to see middle-six minutes and power-play time as long as he remains with the Coyotes.