Guenther scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Guenther has produced three goals and an assist over his last seven games, and he's also gone plus-2 in that span. The 19-year-old is holding his own in a middle-six role as a rookie. With six goals, nine assists, 49 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 30 appearances, he could be a solid addition in deeper fantasy formats, especially those that don't count plus-minus.