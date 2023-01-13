Guenther scored a power-play goal on five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

This was Guenther's third game back with the Coyotes after he clinched Team Canada's gold medal at the World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old winger has been immediately reinserted into a middle-six role with power-play time. For the season, he's produced four goals, 13 points (six on the power play), 34 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-8 rating through 24 contests. His junior rights were traded in the WHL, so if the Coyotes opt to reassign him later, he'd suit up for the Seattle Thunderbirds instead of the Edmonton Oil Kings.