Guenther recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Guenther went four contests without a point prior to Saturday. The 20-year-old winger has carved out a middle-six role during his stay in the NHL, though he was listed on the fourth line Saturday. He can't afford too many prolonged droughts since he is waivers-exempt and easily reassigned to AHL Tucson if his play slumps. Guenther has four points, 16 shots and four PIM over seven appearances.