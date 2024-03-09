Guenther was recalled from AHL Tucson on Friday and will suit up against Detroit.
Guenther was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Friday in a paper transaction but will dress in a middle-six role for the Coyotes after being promoted. He has eight goals and 17 points through 26 NHL appearances this season.
