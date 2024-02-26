Guenther notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.
Guenther is up to five points over his last eight outings. The 20-year-old winger set up a Nick Schmaltz tally in the first period. Guenther has six goals, six assists, 41 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating through 20 contests this season. If Clayton Keller (upper body) misses time after exiting Sunday's game, Guenther could be one of the players to see an increased role.
More News
-
Coyotes' Dylan Guenther: Strikes on power play•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Guenther: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Guenther: One of each Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Guenther: Registers assist Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Guenther: Two points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Guenther: Picks up helper•