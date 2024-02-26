Guenther notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Guenther is up to five points over his last eight outings. The 20-year-old winger set up a Nick Schmaltz tally in the first period. Guenther has six goals, six assists, 41 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating through 20 contests this season. If Clayton Keller (upper body) misses time after exiting Sunday's game, Guenther could be one of the players to see an increased role.