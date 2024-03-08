Guenther was sent to AHL Tucson on Friday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports. The move is likely a paper transaction.
Reassigning Guenther to the minors keeps him eligible for the AHL playoffs. He'll likely be recalled soon, although it remains to be seen if it will happen before Friday's game against Detroit. He has eight goals and 17 points in 26 contests with Arizona this season.
