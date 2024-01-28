Guenther notched an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Guenther has four points over his last five contests despite seeing bottom-six usage at even strength. The 20-year-old winger set up a Logan Cooley tally in the first period. Guenther could be assigned to AHL Tucson during the Coyotes' bye week, but it's unclear if the team will take that route or give him time to rest and reset for the remainder of the campaign. Through 11 NHL outings, Guenther has seven points, 24 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He also produced 28 points over 29 contests with the Roadrunners prior to his recall in early January.