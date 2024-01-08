Guenther scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

Guenther was recalled Saturday for extra forward depth with Jason Zucker suspended and Zach Sanford getting claimed off waivers by Chicago. The 20-year-old Guenther is not expected to stay in the NHL long-term this time around, but he made a good impression anyway by scoring the Coyotes' second goal. He had 14:55 of ice time in his season debut at the top level. The winger had 15 points in 33 contests as a rookie in 2022-23, and it won't be long before he's a full-time presence in Arizona.