Guenther scored a goal on five shots, added two hits and blocked three shots in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Guenther tied the game at 3-3 in the second period, but the Blackhawks had gained momentum at that point and didn't back down. It was Guenther's first point in four games. The 20-year-old winger has looked good in a middle-six role for much of the season with 18 points (eight on the power play) and 65 shots on net over 28 contests. He got a look on the first line Sunday, but the Coyotes have often rotated players up and down the lineup, so it's unclear how long he'll stick in that spot.