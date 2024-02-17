Guenther scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Guenther got the Coyotes on the board late in the first period, but he was the only one to get a puck past Pyotr Kochetkov in this contest. The 20-year-old Guenther has three points over five games since the All-Star break. The winger is at five goals, 10 points, 31 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 16 appearances this season. He should continue to see middle-six usage with power-play time, making him of moderate intrigue for fantasy managers in deeper formats.