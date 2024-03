Guenther scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

The tally gave Guenther 10 goals on the year, with four of them coming over nine games since the start of March. The 20-year-old winger continues to look solid while working his way into a top-six role. He's at 20 points (nine on the power play), 74 shots on net, 25 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 31 appearances in 2023-24.