Guenther scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Guenther's tally in the second period ended up being the game-winner after the Blue Jackets showed some spark in the final stanza. Through five contests, the 19-year-old winger has two power-play tallies, one assist, nine shots on net and a minus-5 rating. Guenther still has four more games to make his case to stay in the NHL this year rather than return to junior, though it's possible the rebuilding Coyotes might want to avoid burning the first year of his entry-level deal in what's likely another year near the bottom of the standings.