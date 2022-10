Guenther has claimed a roster spot with the Coyotes out of training camp, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Guenther, who was selected with the No. 9 pick by Arizona in the 2021 NHL Draft, will get at least a nine-game trial with the Coyotes before the team decides if the first year of his entry-level deal will be burned. He amassed 45 goals and 91 points in 59 games for Edmonton in the WHL during the 2021-22 season.