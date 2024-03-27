Guenther scored a shorthanded goal on eight shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Guenther tallied late in the third period for the Coyotes' last goal. He has four goals and six points over his last eight outings while seeing regular middle-six usage in that span. For the season, the 20-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 23 points (nine on the power play, two shorthanded), 88 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 35 appearances.