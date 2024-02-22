Guenther scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Guenther has three goals and an assist over eight games in February. The 20-year-old winger has done well to avoid prolonged scoring droughts, which has in turn allowed him to maintain a top-six role in recent games. He's up to six tallies, 11 points (four on the power play), 39 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 19 appearances this season.