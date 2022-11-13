Guenther scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Guenther snapped a four-game point drought with the tally. All three of his goals this season, as well as two of his four assists, have come with the man advantage. The 19-year-old winger looks set to stay with the Coyotes all season. Despite the power-play production, he's seen just 12:07 of ice time per game while adding 17 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 13 contests.