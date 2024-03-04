Guenther scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

The 20-year-old winger could be putting together a late-season breakout, producing back-to-back multi-point performances as Arizona won back-to-back games for the first time since late January. Over the last 12 contests, Guenther has popped for five goals and 10 points, and he's thriving on the Coyotes' power play with six PP points (four goals, two helpers) over that stretch.