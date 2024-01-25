Guenther scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

Both points came in garbage time in the third period, and did little other than spoil Sergei Bobrovsky's shutout bid. Guenther has been productive since his early January promotion from AHL Tuscon, and through nine NHL games this season he's collected three goals and six points. The ninth overall pick in the 2021 Draft has worked his way onto Arizona's top power-play unit, and after demonstrating he has little left to learn in the minors -- he racked up 10 goals and 28 points in 29 games for Tuscon this season -- Guenther could be up for good this time around.