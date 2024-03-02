Guenther scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

After helping to set up J.J. Moser for a first-period tally, Guenther broke a 4-4 tie in the third by wiring a shot from the high slot past Anton Forsberg. Guenther continues to tease the upside that made him the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, and while he hasn't gone on a scoring tear, he also hasn't gone more than two games without getting onto the scoresheet since mid-January. Over his last 15 games, Guenther has delivered five goals and 10 points, with four of those tallies coming on the power play.