Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Assigned to AHL
Stome was sent down to AHL Tucson on Monday.
After going averaging 12:09 time on ice and going pointless in his first two regular season games of 2017-18, Strome will head to the minors. While this is a surprising move considering Strome is a top prospect and posted 75 points in 35 games last season in the OHL, Arizona could very well be looking to give him more playing time, or they simply don't have room on the roster with Zac Rinaldo serving his suspension. Nevertheless, if Strome lights up the minors he won't be there for very long.
