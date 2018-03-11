Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Bounces back down to minors
Strome was sent down Sunday to AHL Tucson.
Stome's trip with the big club didn't last long, as after being recalled Sunday morning, Arizona decided they didn't want to use their emergency recall at the moment -- meaning Strome will stay in the minors. Although the 21-year-old's only skated in 11 games and notched just one assist in 2017-18, it wouldn't be surprising if Arizona gave Strome some playing time late in the season to help him further adjust to the NHL's intensity.
