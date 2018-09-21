Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Day-to-day with upper-body issue
Strome picked up an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
An extended absence by Strome could serve to limit the center's ability to secure a spot on the 23-man roster. While the 21-year-old likely has the inside track for the fourth-lien center job, he could be bumped by Brad Richardson or Laurent Dauphin if he is unable to return soon.
More News
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Demoted to AHL•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Posts career-best three points versus Blues•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Lights lamp in return to NHL•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Subjected to recall Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Bounces back down to minors•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Jumps to big club•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...