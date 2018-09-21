Strome picked up an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

An extended absence by Strome could serve to limit the center's ability to secure a spot on the 23-man roster. While the 21-year-old likely has the inside track for the fourth-lien center job, he could be bumped by Brad Richardson or Laurent Dauphin if he is unable to return soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories