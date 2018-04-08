Strome was sent down to AHL Tucson on Sunday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Strome potted four goals and nine points in 21 games with the Coyotes this season. The 21-year-old center will be back at the NHL level next season. He's heading back to Tucson as the AHL squad gets ready for the postseason.

