Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Demoted to AHL
Strome was sent down to AHL Tucson on Sunday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Strome potted four goals and nine points in 21 games with the Coyotes this season. The 21-year-old center will be back at the NHL level next season. He's heading back to Tucson as the AHL squad gets ready for the postseason.
More News
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Posts career-best three points versus Blues•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Lights lamp in return to NHL•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Subjected to recall Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Bounces back down to minors•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Jumps to big club•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...