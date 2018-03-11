Strome was recalled from AHL Tuscon on Sunday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Strome has played in 11 games for the Coyotes this season, and he recorded just one goal. The 22-year-old power forward has had much more luck in the minors, racking up 22 goals and 49 points through 44 games. Strome hasn't touched NHL ice since December, though, so the Coyotes hope his additional development in the AHL has prepared him better for this NHL stint. Expect Strome to suit up for Sunday's game against the Canucks.