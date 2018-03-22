Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Lights lamp in return to NHL
Strome scored a power-play goal on four shots while adding two PIM and a blocked shot in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.
Seeing his first NHL action since Dec. 16, Strome wasted little time in making his mark, scoring his second career goal just 3;38 into the game. The 21-year-old saw nearly two and a half minutes of ice time with the man advantage, and while he skated on the fourth line at even strength, it looks like the Coyotes are going to give him plenty of opportunities to succeed in this latest stint with the big club.
