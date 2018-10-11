Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Nets goal in victory
Strome pocketed a power-play goal in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.
Strome's goal was his first point of the 2018-19 campaign and it got the Coyotes on the board in the first period of Wednesday's win. The 21-year-old came into the season with just four goals and 10 points in 28 career games. However, his playing time could be in trouble when Arizona's forward group is fully healthy, including Alex Galchenyuk (lower body) and Christian Dvorak (lower body).
More News
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Will play Monday•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Day-to-day with upper-body issue•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Demoted to AHL•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Posts career-best three points versus Blues•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Lights lamp in return to NHL•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Subjected to recall Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...