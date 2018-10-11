Strome pocketed a power-play goal in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.

Strome's goal was his first point of the 2018-19 campaign and it got the Coyotes on the board in the first period of Wednesday's win. The 21-year-old came into the season with just four goals and 10 points in 28 career games. However, his playing time could be in trouble when Arizona's forward group is fully healthy, including Alex Galchenyuk (lower body) and Christian Dvorak (lower body).