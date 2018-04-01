Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Posts career-best three points versus Blues
Strome recorded three assists and a plus-3 rating in a 6-0 victory over the Blues on Saturday.
The 20-year-old has yet to live up to expectations, but perhaps this is just what he needed. His three assists nearly doubled his season point total to seven, and he's in the positive with a plus-3 rating after Saturday. It's obviously too late to make much of an impact this season, but Strome is a guy dynasty owners will still want to keep over the summer.
