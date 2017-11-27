Strome was recalled from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday.

The 20-year-old has been electric in the AHL this season, scoring eight goals and a total of 26 points, which is currently the second highest mark in the league. Strome will now get the opportunity to see time on the ice in the majors for a struggling Coyotes team.

