Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Coyotes assigned Strom to AHL Tuscon on Tuesday.
Strome has struggled to produce for the big club this season, potting a single goal in 11 contests, so the Coyotes will hope a return to the minors will help jump start the 2015 first-round pick's offense. The 20-year-old pivot has already racked up eight goals and 26 points in 15 games with AHL Tucson this year, so there's no reason to be alarmed by his lack of scoring in the NHL just yet.
