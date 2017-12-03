Strome scored his first NHL goal Saturday against the Devils.

It was a terrific shot from the rookie, who had been held off the scoresheet in his four other outings. The 20-year-old has the potential to be an explosive fantasy player, but we'll need to see more from him before recommending him as a pick up. Strome was a 100-point-scorer in the OHL and should turn into a dynamic weapon for Arizona. He's currently skating with Anthony Duclair and playing on the power play, so he's certainly one to monitor right now.