Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Scores first NHL goal
Strome scored his first NHL goal Saturday against the Devils.
It was a terrific shot from the rookie, who had been held off the scoresheet in his four other outings. The 20-year-old has the potential to be an explosive fantasy player, but we'll need to see more from him before recommending him as a pick up. Strome was a 100-point-scorer in the OHL and should turn into a dynamic weapon for Arizona. He's currently skating with Anthony Duclair and playing on the power play, so he's certainly one to monitor right now.
More News
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Recalled from AHL•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Tallies first professional goal•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Assigned to AHL•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Posts Memorial Cup-record seven points•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Assigned to juniors•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Ends up starting Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...