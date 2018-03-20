Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Subjected to recall Tuesday
Strome will be recalled from AHL Tuscon on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
The Coyotes announced that 2013 second-round pick Laurent Dauphin will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, so in comes Strome, who has compiled 50 points (22 goals, 28 assists) in 47 games for the AHL's Roadrunners and clearly has nothing left to prove in the minor league.
