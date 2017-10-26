Strome had a goal and two assists to help lead AHL Tucson to a 3-1 win over Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Despite the fact he has been a high-level prospect for several seasons, Strome's tally on Wednesday was somehow the first of his professional career. While he is still yet to make an impact at the NHL level, the 20-year-old is still a solid bet to have a productive career. That being said, it's probably unrealistic to expect Strome to develop into a first-line center at this point. He is likely to make his living as a secondary scorer. The Coyotes are a bad, bad hockey team and Strome remains likely to spend a significant chunk of the 2017-18 season at the NHL level.