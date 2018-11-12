Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Tallies helper Sunday
Strome recorded a power-play assist and two shots while logging 14:01 of ice time during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
Strome snapped a three-game point-less streak with his fourth point in 15 games. Toiling on the fourth line, the third overall pick from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft could struggle to gain quality minutes once Christian Dvorak (knee) returns to the lineup, but still has quality upside in dynasty formats while he continues to develop.
More News
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Nets goal in victory•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Will play Monday•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Day-to-day with upper-body issue•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Demoted to AHL•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Posts career-best three points versus Blues•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Lights lamp in return to NHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...