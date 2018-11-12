Strome recorded a power-play assist and two shots while logging 14:01 of ice time during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Strome snapped a three-game point-less streak with his fourth point in 15 games. Toiling on the fourth line, the third overall pick from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft could struggle to gain quality minutes once Christian Dvorak (knee) returns to the lineup, but still has quality upside in dynasty formats while he continues to develop.