Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Will play Monday
Strome (upper body) will take the ice Monday against the Ducks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
The Coyotes are still holding out hope that the third-overall pick from 2015 will finally be able to contribute to the team. Fortunately this injury didn't turn out too serious, as it might have hurt his chances of making the team, let alone making an impact at the NHL level.
