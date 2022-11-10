Mayo has played in four straight contests, but he remains in search of his first point this season.

Mayo's defensive struggles have seen him fall out of favor early in the year, but the Coyotes have opted to keep him fresh by playing seven defensemen in recent games. The 26-year-old has no points, 19 hits, 12 blocked shots, a minus-7 rating, six shots on goal and five shots on net through nine contests. Once Zack Kassian (lower body) is available again, Mayo will likely return to being a healthy scratch. He'll primarily compete with Patrik Nemeth and Troy Stecher for a third-pairing role.