Mayo scored a goal and an assist while adding two shots, four blocked shots, three hits and a plus-6 rating in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Senators.

The 25-year-old rookie produced the first multi-point performance of his career while also making his mark all over the box score. Mayo has quickly become a stalwart on the Arizona blue line this season, and while his four goals and eight points through 46 games won't put him on fantasy radars in most formats, his 73 hits and 90 blocked shots do provide him with a little extra value.