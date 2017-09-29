The Coyotes assigned Etem to AHL Tuscon on Friday.

Etem has only managed to tally 15 points in 61 NHL games over the past three seasons, so his demotion doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 2010 first-round draft pick will likely spend the majority of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors, and at this point it's looking unlikely that he'll ever hold a regular spot in an NHL club's lineup.