Etem went unclaimed on the waiver wire but will remain with the Coyotes for the near future, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Having been drafted in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft and making his NHL debut at the age of 20, expectations were high for Etem, though his career has sputtered in recent seasons. The California native signed with Arizona in the offseason, and though he'll remain on the NHL roster for now, it's a discouraging sign for the level of Etem's play that he was waived by a rebuilding team in need of forward depth.