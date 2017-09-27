Etem was waived by Arizona on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Etem played in 58 outings split between the Rangers and Canucks during the 2015-16 campaign, but was limited to a mere three contests with the Ducks last year. The former first-round pick has not lived up to expectations after he notched 107 points in his final WHL season. The 25-year-old will head to AHL Tuscon if he goes unclaimed off the waiver wire.