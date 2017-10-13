Coyotes' Emerson Etem: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Coyotes reassigned Etem to AHL Tuscon on Friday.
Starting netminder Antti Raanta suffered a lower-body injuring during Thursday's 4-2 loss to Detroit, so the Coyotes were forced to recall goaltender Marek Langhamer from the minors Friday, which left the team with no choice but to send Etem packing. The 25-year-old American will continue to be one of the first forwards recalled throughout the 2017-18 campaign when Arizona is dealing with injuries up front.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...