The Coyotes reassigned Etem to AHL Tuscon on Friday.

Starting netminder Antti Raanta suffered a lower-body injuring during Thursday's 4-2 loss to Detroit, so the Coyotes were forced to recall goaltender Marek Langhamer from the minors Friday, which left the team with no choice but to send Etem packing. The 25-year-old American will continue to be one of the first forwards recalled throughout the 2017-18 campaign when Arizona is dealing with injuries up front.